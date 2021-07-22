10 Injured In Liquid Nitrogen Explosion At Dippin’ Dots Factory

Ten people were hurt in an explosion at a Dippin’ Dots factory in Paducah, Kentucky, as a truck unloaded liquid nitrogen, police and company officials said Thursday.

The blast at the Paducah factory occurred Wednesday afternoon in a building owned by Dippin’ Dots used to manufacture ingredients for a third-party company, police officials said, the New York Post reported.

A truck was reportedly unloading liquid nitrogen used to flash freeze the ice cream into a storage tank when the explosion shook the facility, injuring 10 of 11 people inside, Paducah police spokeswoman Robin Newberry told the Post.

Nine of the 10 injured employees were treated and released from hospitals late Wednesday, Dippin’ Dots spokeswoman Billie Stuber told The Post.

Ten people were injured after an explosion at a Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky, officials say. https://t.co/Hm1XXhISXI — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 22, 2021

Dippin’ Dots released this statement to NBC affiliate WPSD6 Wednesday evening.

“This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility,” company officials said in the statement. “At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured.”

Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer asked the public to pray for the injured workers in a statement.

“I care deeply for our employees – they are family to me,” Fischer said. Please join me in praying for our employees. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the Dippin’ Dots extended family during this difficult moment.”

The cause of Wednesday’s blast was unclear, according to the Post. The company stated they’re working with authorities for a complete investigation into the incident.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.