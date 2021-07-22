12 Handy Kitchen Gadgets That Are Sure To Modernize Any Kitchen

The secret’s out … our Brightbulb readers absolutely love handy kitchen gadgets! Having useful kitchen gadgets that are effective and efficient can make preparing meals, snacks, and desserts simple. After extensive research, we’ve found 12 items we think our readers will find to be productive in the kitchen. If you’ve recently uncovered your passion for cooking like me, you’re definitely going to want to look at the items we’ve included below:

If you’re familiar with chopping onions, garlic, herbs, or anything else that’s very potent, you’re no stranger to the lingering smells these foods leave behind on your hands. To use this product, all you have to do is rub it in between your hands with OR without water! And voila, those pesky lingering smells are gone.

Does grinding your own fresh coffee beans sound awesome but you haven’t found a great way to store them? You’re not alone. That’s where this coffee canister comes into play! With more than 3,500 5-star reviews, it’s safe to say this container will contain the freshness and flavor of your preferred coffee beans for weeks after you grind them.

You’ve undoubtedly heard of Jim Beam bourbon, coffee, and barbecue sauce. Now it’s time for me to introduce you to their cookware line! This wok has a widely curved base, making uneven heat distribution a thing of the past. It also has extremely durable, thick handles that allow for easy gripping. Whether you’re going to saute, fry, grill, broil, or braise, this wok can do it all for a reasonable price of $28.01.

A Tagine Pot can be used to make meals that require slow cooking methods or high cooking temperatures. Because of this, many customers who have purchased this best seller would classify it as versatile, durable, and easy to use. The Bruntmor Tagine Pot is 30% lighter than your typical cast iron, making it easy to clean and transport if need be. This pot is virtually maintenance-free since it requires little to no vegetable oil seasoning after each use. If you’re in the market for a cast iron pot, you need to consider purchasing this product.

Grilling season is in full swing, people! This rectangular pan is fantastic for any grill. If you’re a sucker for those crisp grill lines, you’ll love this pan. On the other hand, the smooth side is perfect for making your favorites: grilled cheese, pancakes, hamburgers, and more. Place this pan on either your grill or stovetop for equally delicious results.

Get it here for only $29.90!

This #1 best seller provides the perfect solution to the persisting issue every home chef knows well. Created to accommodate all utensil types and sizes, this handy gadget keeps your counter clean, tidy, and spot-free. For the low cost of $8, why wouldn’t you purchase this product? It’s a no-brainer.

This Amazon Choice Product is built to last. Your 4-pc container bundle comes with four airtight plastic containers, black sticker labels, and a white chalkboard marker. This container set is arguably the best way to organize your kitchen.

Made from Borosilicate glass, your coffeemaker will not retain any odor or flavor residue from previous uses. All you have to do to brew the perfect cup of robust coffee is choose your favorite medium-coarse grinds, place the grinds into the Chemex Bonded Coffee Filter, pour the boiling water over the grinds and let it brew.

Instant Pots cook just about anything you can think of. Imagine a crockpot, but you can cook your food up to 70% faster. I have one of these myself, and your food will turn out tasty and cooked evenly just about every time! This version of the Instant Pot has the function of seven appliances in one; pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saucepan, yogurt machine, and food warmer.

If you’re looking for a coffee brewer that does it all, look no further. You have the ability to make hot or cold coffee, teas of all flavors, and specialty drinks! You’ll be able to choose from six different brew sizes. Brew your favorite beans or grinds, no pods required! In my opinion, the best part is the built-in milk frother!

This #1 Best Selling hand-held milk frother works with all types of milk; whole, half-and-half, almond, oat, soy, you name it. This product will not rust or break as guaranteed by the manufacturer. What makes coffees so special when you buy them from a retail store is that they have all of the frothed milks, whipped creams, and other fun toppings. But now you can create it on your own at home!

And the best for last! This mixer is definitely the priciest item on our list. Since Kitchen Aid Counter Top Mixers are considered to be the best mixers you can buy, this sale is something to take advantage of. Your purchase will come with an 8-quart mixing bowl, mixer stand, and three attachments (paddle, bread hook, and whisk). Coming in a sleek dark pewter color, you’ll have to act quickly if you want this mixer, as they’re selling very fast.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.