Watch As Officer Is Attacked, Strangled During Traffic Stop

Three individuals have been charged with attempted murder after they strangled and attacked an Illinois police officer during a traffic stop, according to video footage released by police Wednesday.

Sheba Taylor, 26, Jennifer Taylor, 24, and Paul Sherrod Taylor, 28, have all been charged with attempted first degree murder among several other charges, according to Aurora Police.

“Because of the strangulation and because of the research that we know about how quickly it is for somebody to lose their life their life as a result of somebody preventing them from being able to breathe, we believe the the proper charge was attempted first degree murder,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said, according to Fox 32.

The incident unfolded June 21 around 10:30 p.m., when an Aurora Police officer pulled over a car that had rolled through a stop sign. The unidentified officer began approaching the vehicle while passengers in the vehicle allegedly began “yelling obscenities,” police said. The driver can be heard asking the officer why had “followed” him.

A female passenger in the back seat stepped out of the vehicle and refused to heed the officer’s warnings to get back inside the car, prompting the officer to inform her she was under arrest for obstruction, according to dash cam footage and police.

The driver is then seen stepping out of the car and warning the officer not to touch the female passenger or he would fight the officer.

“I’m gonna knock you out, bro,” the driver can be heard saying.

The officer then informed the driver he too would be under arrest for obstruction, prompting the driver to flee. The officer gave chase, with the two passengers of the vehicle following in pursuit, according to police. Part of the incident was obscured and not caught on camera.

The fleeing driver called police to report the officer was allegedly terrorizing his family. The driver also told police dispatch if he kills him it’s because the officer was harassing his family. The driver makes several threats to kill the police officer on the phone with police dispatch.

The office, meanwhile, turned around to arrest the aforementioned female passenger when she and another female passenger “began striking the officer with closed fists and kicking his body and head,” police said. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Man Shoots Police Officer In Head)

One of the female passengers then “placed her forearm around the officer’s neck and applied significant force to his windpipe, causing him to lose the ability to breathe.”

Video footage from another officer who arrived on scene shortly after the attack began shows the officer pinned to the ground with one of the female’s holding the officer in a headlock.