Betsy DeVos Blasts CRT, Encourages Parents To ‘Speak Up’ When They See It In Schools

Former Department of Education Secretary Betsy Devos blasted critical race theory (CRT) and encouraged parents to push back in an interview Thursday, according to Fox News.

“It is a twisted and warped view of America and America’s history and America’s aspirations,” she said, according to Fox News. “It teaches kids to hate their country, to be suspicious of one another, to either be considered an oppressor or an oppressed, and it doesn’t encourage any individual to develop themselves.”

DeVos called the ties between the Biden administration and radical groups promoting critical race theory “appalling,” Fox News reported.

“[The Biden administration] is continuing to claim that they are not promoting critical race theory … but the link in the back to school manual was uncovered yesterday and there are ties between the deputy secretary and others in this admin directly to the Abolitionist Teaching Network group who have been pushing this whole issue in a major way,” DeVos said, according to Fox News.

The Biden administration claimed that its support of the Abolitionist Teaching Network, a radical group, was an “error.” DeVos rebutted the claim, calling it “absolutely false,” Fox News reported.

“Having been there and having endured the [internal Education Department] process for many many different documents, I know very well that this was not a mistake, it was intentional,” said DeVos according to Fox News.

She also encouraged parents to “speak up” when they see critical race theory in their children’s schools.