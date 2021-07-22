Bungee-Jumper Plummets 164 Feet To Her Death After Leaping Off Bridge Without Fastened Cord

A Colombian woman plummeted 164 feet to her death while bungee-jumping without a fastened cord Sunday, Fox News reported.

Yecenia Morales, 25, and her boyfriend went to Amagá viaduct, a well-known jumping spot, for a trip organized by Sky Bungee Jumping, a local company. The couple were the 90th jumpers of the day, Fox News reported.

The operators gave Morales’ boyfriend, who was directly in front of her in line, the signal to jump. However, Morales thought the signal was meant for her and she leaped off the bridge without a safety cord, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Officer Holds Suicidal Man’s Arm As He Dangles From Bridge, Hailed Hero)

Woman plunges 164 feet to death in tragic bungee-jumping accident https://t.co/G8NAjHFL7M pic.twitter.com/DM9NVKdUfN — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2021

“She got confused,” Fredonia Mayor Gustavo Guzmán said of the woman, according to Fox News. “The signal was for the boyfriend to jump because he was already attached to the security equipment. They had only put the harness on her so she got confused and rushed.”

The woman’s boyfriend rushed over to her and tried to perform CPR. Firefighters arrived and pronounced her dead.

Morales was injured during the free fall and may have also suffered from a heart attack before hitting the ground. Her boyfriend is undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained while trying to reach her, according to Fox News.

Authorities have begun an investigation after receiving complaints that companies at the location were unlicensed.