‘It’s Like His Mouth Is Falling Down The Stairs’: Critics Mock Biden’s CNN Town Hall

A series of stumbles, repeated phrases and rambling answers dogged President Joe Biden as he joined CNN anchor Don Lemon for a town hall Wednesday.

Throughout the event — which was held at Cincinnati’s Mount St. Joseph University — Biden’s apparent difficulties reining in his own train of thought prompted a wave of mockery from critics and journalists alike. (RELATED: ‘President Biden Has A PhD’ In Lying: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden ‘Not Telling The Truth’ About Democrats Defunding The Police)

Holy shit. It is like his mouth is falling down the stairs. #BidenTownHall. pic.twitter.com/hMfK5slT0x — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 22, 2021

I don’t know about you but I’m thrilled this is the guy in charge of the free world. We should all sleep sound at night.😳 Hey at least there’s no mean tweets… mostly because this guy wouldn’t be capable of a tweet or even a complete thought. pic.twitter.com/ylKVlFiB3c — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 22, 2021

Is this for real? 🤔 And the media will continue to fawn and look the other way. https://t.co/lPY89qzCFd — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 22, 2021

Holy sh*t I just tuned into Biden’s CNN Town Hall. He’s literally making zero sense. — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 22, 2021

Is there really anyone willing to step forward with a straight face and say there’s nothing wrong here?https://t.co/YwemWerdLS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 22, 2021

Others pointed out the fact that Biden kept coming back to the same phrases — “I’m not joking,” “I’m being serious” and “I’m not being facetious” — time and time again.

Possible drinking game for those who, unlike me, aren’t working:

Every time President Biden says:

1. All kidding aside

2. I’m not joking

3. I’m being serious

4. I’m not being facetious — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 22, 2021

President Biden has said “not a joke” at least seven times over the past 30 minutes. Not a joke. Literally. — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 22, 2021

Biden has said “not a joke” or “i’m not joking” at least 40 times and we’re only 30 minutes into the #CNNTownHall. When he admits to telling a joke it’s going to be really, really exciting. — Dan Fagin (@danfagin) July 22, 2021

And some reserved their criticisms for host Don Lemon.

My favorite part is watching Don Lemon have to pretend this is going well pic.twitter.com/pSoQpgfAlo — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) July 22, 2021

Dear God…..@donlemon nods along and says “yep” as Biden makes no sense. https://t.co/nybwSSPN53 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 22, 2021