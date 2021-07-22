Politics

‘It’s Like His Mouth Is Falling Down The Stairs’: Critics Mock Biden’s CNN Town Hall

US President Joe Biden participates in a CNN Town Hall hosted by Don Lemon at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 21, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
A series of stumbles, repeated phrases and rambling answers dogged President Joe Biden as he joined CNN anchor Don Lemon for a town hall Wednesday.

Throughout the event — which was held at Cincinnati’s Mount St. Joseph University — Biden’s apparent difficulties reining in his own train of thought prompted a wave of mockery from critics and journalists alike. (RELATED: ‘President Biden Has A PhD’ In Lying: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden ‘Not Telling The Truth’ About Democrats Defunding The Police)

Others pointed out the fact that Biden kept coming back to the same phrases — “I’m not joking,” “I’m being serious” and “I’m not being facetious” — time and time again.

And some reserved their criticisms for host Don Lemon.