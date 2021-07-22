Watch The Electric New Trailer For ‘Dune’

A new trailer for “Dune” dropped Thursday, and it looks awesome.

The plot of the film with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like fans are going to be in for a wild time. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While I never read Frank Herbert’s book, I’ll be the first person to admit that Dune looks like it’s going to be absolutely incredible.

It looks like it’s going to be an electric film, and I’m 100% here for it.

Timothee Chalamet is one of the best actors on the planet, and Zendaya is a low-key certified smoke show. Plus, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem are also all in the cast.

That’s a murderer’s row of Hollywood talent. That’s a grade-A cast.

Again, I don’t know anything about the book, but I don’t care because the movie looks absolutely lit.

You can catch it in theaters and on HBO Max starting October 22.