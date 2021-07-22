‘Decay Of Our Country’ Is ‘Waking A Lot Of Americans Up’: Former Navy SEAL Talks Congressional Bid

Former Navy SEAL and business owner Eli Crane discussed his congressional run with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck. They discussed why he joined the Navy following September 11th, the ongoing border crisis, and more.

WATCH:



