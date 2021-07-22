Eric Clapton Says He Will Cancel Concerts At Venues With Coronavirus Restrictions

Eric Clapton won’t perform concerts at venues with coronavirus restrictions.

According to Rolling Stone, the legendary musician released a statement through Robin Monotti's Telegram announcing that he won't perform if restrictions are in place for who can and can't attend.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” Clapton explained in part when addressing restrictions in England.

Eric Clapton said he would cancel any shows if the venue requires attendees prove they are vaccinated against Covid-19. https://t.co/ByUi9lLG2V — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 21, 2021

Don’t be surprised if you see more musicians take a similar stance. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we see more and more singers and bands do the same.

From a money standpoint, you want as many people in a venue as possible. With restrictions in place on who can attend, you risk having a ton of open seats.

At that point, you might be losing money.

The good news for Clapton is that a large portion of America is open. If he doesn’t want to do shows in England because of restrictions, then he can hope on a plane and come to the USA.

I have no doubt at all that plenty of people would buy tickets to watch him play.

Now, could vaccine passports become a thing down the road in America? I certainly hope not, but I think after the past 16 months, we all know not to count anything out.