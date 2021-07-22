Editorial

Eric Clapton Says He Will Cancel Concerts At Venues With Coronavirus Restrictions

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Eric Clapton won’t perform concerts at venues with coronavirus restrictions.

According to Rolling Stone, the legendary musician released a statement through Robin Monotti’s Telegram announcing that he won’t perform if restrictions are in place for who can and can’t attend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” Clapton explained in part when addressing restrictions in England.

Don’t be surprised if you see more musicians take a similar stance. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we see more and more singers and bands do the same.

From a money standpoint, you want as many people in a venue as possible. With restrictions in place on who can attend, you risk having a ton of open seats.

At that point, you might be losing money.

The good news for Clapton is that a large portion of America is open. If he doesn’t want to do shows in England because of restrictions, then he can hope on a plane and come to the USA.

I have no doubt at all that plenty of people would buy tickets to watch him play.

Now, could vaccine passports become a thing down the road in America? I certainly hope not, but I think after the past 16 months, we all know not to count anything out.