George Foreman Says He Loves America, Will ‘Never Turn’ His Back On The USA

Legendary boxer George Foreman loves America.

With the opening ceremonies starting Friday, there has been a lot of chatter about athletes and protesting. Specifically, Gwen Berry protested during the Olympic trials, and nobody seems to know what she’ll do in Tokyo. Well, we at least know Foreman is proud to be an American. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have always loved America. And once you fall in love just like falling in love with your wife, no one can say anything about her. The next night she is still my wife. And I’m going to stay. That’s why you make that thing ‘until death do we part.’ That’s why nothing has ever shook my faith and love in the country and when you love a country, nothing can bother you. If you are halfway in love you are going to have a lot of trouble,” Foreman explained during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News.

“I will never turn my back on America,” Foreman, who won a gold medal in 1968, said a few moments later.

I’m always happy to hear about athletes who love America. Nothing gets me pumped up like a person singing the praises of this great nation, especially when they have a large platform.

Jorge Masvidal has been going out of his way to praise America and dunk on the Cuban dictatorship over the past couple weeks, and now George Foreman is joining his pro-America sentiments.

The United States of America is an amazing place, and we should all be damn grateful to be living here. Are we perfect? No, but we’re as close as it gets.

In this country, you can determine your own path, and that’s something you rarely find around the planet. It’s just a shame more people don’t seem to see the greatness in this country that Masvidal, Foreman and I do.

Props to Foreman for speaking out in support of America. You’ll never hear me criticize that at all.