Jason Rosander on Why You Should Never Underestimate Your Mind and Body

We live in the world of information. It’s coming at us almost at the speed of light, if not faster. Where most individuals believe that more information equals success, trainer and veteran Jason Rosander is of the belief that it’s not the quantity of information but the quality of understanding that determines true success. It is for this reason Jason believes that the mind and the body are far more capable and resilient than we’ve been led to believe.

For most people, the mind and body equation translates into the brain and body equation. However, for Jason, the mind includes both our emotions and intellect. He says, “We limit the understanding of what our mind is capable of when we think of it only as the brain. As many have discovered, emotions too comprise the mind. In fact, it’s the coming together of mental and emotional intelligence that gives birth to genuine maturity in people.”

Emotions have long been equated with a sense of weakness and failure, and that’s mostly because of how we have seen them being portrayed in cinema and other art forms. Jason believes otherwise. He says, “Emotions are vital. If you think over it, you’ll see that our inventory of natural emotions is far above what is commonly paraded. It’s above the vulgar and the low. Combined with one’s thinking capacity and the ability to act, emotions can guide us to our destiny and make us feel fulfilled.”

Evolution is like a meter with which we can test the success rate of a species. Humans seem to have done well. While we may not be as ancient as some other life forms, we are still here and very much so because of our thoughts, emotions, and action.