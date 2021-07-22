Jerry Jones Calls Michael Irvin’s Comments About NFL Players Getting Vaccinated ‘Outstanding’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has fully endorsed Michael Irvin’s comments about the coronavirus vaccine.

Irvin made some waves after he recently questioned whether teams with a bunch of unvaccinated players are focused on winning or not and claimed he’d “fight” an unvaccinated teammate who caused people to miss games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘I’ll Fight’: Legendary NFL Star Makes Insanely Stupid Comments About Unvaccinated Players https://t.co/jo7kzkTRJL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2021

What does Jones think about his former player’s comments? He was a big fan! According to ProFootballTalk, Jones addressed Irvin’s comments and said, “I thought it was an outstanding message.”

Jerry Jones: I thought Michael Irvin had an outstanding message. https://t.co/mnt9P4cXxa — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 21, 2021

Jerry Jones is a very smart guy, and that’s why this stance surprises me. It’s one thing to talk about getting vaccinated in order to win the Super Bowl, and I think most reasonable people understand that point of view.

However, let’s not pretend like that’s the only thing Irvin said. He suggested fighting unvaccinated guys if there were health issues!

That’s an absolutely insane stance, and Jones shouldn’t have endorsed it.

Former NFL star suggests he’d fight unvaccinated teammates who caused players to miss games.@dhookstead says Americans shouldn’t tolerate this kind of nonsense. pic.twitter.com/ooNnHlFGFx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2021

Players have to make their own medical decisions and having retired former stars talking about fighting is just inflammatory. There’s no need for it at all.