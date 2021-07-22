Jill Biden Shines In Black Floral Dress In Tokyo During Meeting With Japanese Leader

Jill Biden shined Thursday when she stepped out in floral dress during her meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo.

The first lady looked striking in the long sleeve black dress with a flower print throughout that went down past her knees as she posed for pictures next to the country’s leader and his wife Mariko Suga. (RELATED: Jill Biden Graces August Cover Of Vogue, Says Joe’s ‘Just A Calmer President’)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and white flats.(RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

A short time before, FLOTUS touched down at U.S. Yokota Airbase ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Biden turned heads when she stepped out in a short sleeve red dress and high heels.

.@FLOTUS arrives in Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/c857YRlMHg — The Hill (@thehill) July 22, 2021

“Hello, Tokyo!!” the first lady tweeted after her arrival in the country. “@TeamUSA I’m here for you! You make us all proud.”