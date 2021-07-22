Editorial

Logan Ryan Starts Organization To Help Police Learn Self-Defense And De-Escalation

Logan Ryan (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RealLoganRyan/status/1417954746019717121)

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan has started an awesome organization to help the police.

The talented NFL player and his father, who was a cop for 25 years, have started Ryan Alternative Solutions Training to help officers learn self-defense and de-escalation techniques. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I believe in the police. I don’t believe in defunding the police. I believe we need the police. I believe our police need better training to be better equipped to handle some of the situations they deal with,” Ryan told Nate Burleson during a Wednesday interview.

He also stressed that the goal of the program is to teach de-escalation skills and if things do get dicey, officers will also be taught “minimum force techniques.”

This is what we need more of in America. We need more and more people with platforms stepping up to help find actual solutions.

A lot of people love to trash, but they rarely offer any actual solutions to help fix issues we see on the streets. Look no further than LeBron James for a perfect example!

Meanwhile, Logan Ryan is actually going out of his way to help police officers get the best training they can, and it sounds like his father will be a great guy to help him given his experience.

Anyone who is actually interested in helping should be listened to, and I think Ryan has made it crystal clear he’s hellbent on helping police do the best job possible.

Props to Logan for stepping up to help cops do the best job possible.