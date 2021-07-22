Superstar Mena Suvari Recalls ‘Weird And Unusual’ Experience On Set With Kevin Spacey

Mena Suvari recalled a “weird and unusual” experience she claimed occurred on set with Kevin Spacey, it was reported Wednesday.

The 42-year-old actress said during the filming of the 1999 hit “American Beauty,” Space suggested they prepare for a scene and took her to a side room, People magazine reported. (RELATED: ‘House Of Cards’ Production Resumes – With Two New Additions)

Mena Suvari Recalls a ‘Weird and Unusual’ Encounter with Kevin Spacey on American Beauty Set https://t.co/scqZAW7gb6 — People (@people) July 21, 2021

She said to prepare for the filming of an intimate scene, the two laid down “on the bed very close to one another” in this room. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Spacey Facing 3 More Sexual Assault Allegations In London)

“He was sort of gently holding me,” she added. “It was very peaceful but weird and unusual.”

The film centers around Spacey’s character, a middle-aged man, obsessed with his daughter’s teenage best friend, played by Suvari.

Suvari said the day she learned of the various sexual abuse allegations against the “House of Cards” star she “thought of that day.”

“My heart goes out to anyone who suffers abuse,” she added.

The “American Pie” star also opened up about being a victim of sexual abuse growing up when she shared an excerpt from her upcoming memoir titled, “The Great Peace: A Memoir.”

“Every time I would go on a set,” Mena shared. “Every time I was interviewed, I was acting the whole time. It was another role for me to play. That I was okay.

Sexual misconduct allegations began to surface against Spacey in 2017 during the #MeToo movement. It started after “Star Trek” star Anthony Rapp claimed “The Usual Suspects” star made a sexual advance at him when he was 14 while the two worked on Broadway together.