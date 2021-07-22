Editorial

Mike Leach Rips Having To Get Dressed Up, Asks If People Would ‘Like To Strangle The Guy That Invented Ties’

Mike Leach (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/finebaum/status/1417962799993655299)

Mike Leach was in incredible form Wednesday during SEC Media Days.

The Mississippi State football coach sat down with Paul Finebaum and spent a decent amount of time ripping the fact he had to get dressed up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leach told Finebaum, “The second this interview is over this thing is coming off…Wouldn’t you like to strangle the guy that invented ties?”

You can watch the entire interview below. It’s pretty great.

Anyone who didn’t think Mike Leach was going to steal the show at SEC Media Days is an idiot. Everything he touches turns to gold.

Whenever Mike Leach speaks, you know we’re on the verge of something great. Hell, he also floated the idea of a 64-team playoff Wednesday!

Mike Leach is truly the gift that keeps on giving in the world of college football. I can’t get enough of that dude.

Not only do his offenses sling the ball all over the field, but he’s hands down the most entertaining coach in the sport.

If there was one guy I’d like to shadow for a week from a pure comedy standpoint, it’d be Mike Leach.

Never change, Leach. Never change!