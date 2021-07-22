Mike Leach Rips Having To Get Dressed Up, Asks If People Would ‘Like To Strangle The Guy That Invented Ties’

Mike Leach was in incredible form Wednesday during SEC Media Days.

The Mississippi State football coach sat down with Paul Finebaum and spent a decent amount of time ripping the fact he had to get dressed up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb)

Leach told Finebaum, “The second this interview is over this thing is coming off…Wouldn’t you like to strangle the guy that invented ties?”

You can watch the entire interview below. It’s pretty great.

Mike Leach is all dudded out for #SECMD21…but only because he has to be: “The second this interview’s over this thing’s coming right off…wouldn’t you like to strangle the guy that invented ties?” pic.twitter.com/udimcoPNcH — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 21, 2021

Anyone who didn’t think Mike Leach was going to steal the show at SEC Media Days is an idiot. Everything he touches turns to gold.

Whenever Mike Leach speaks, you know we’re on the verge of something great. Hell, he also floated the idea of a 64-team playoff Wednesday!

Mike Leach on expanded playoff: “12 teams is a huge step in right direction. Personally, I would like to see 64 (team playoff).” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2021

Mike Leach is truly the gift that keeps on giving in the world of college football. I can’t get enough of that dude.

Not only do his offenses sling the ball all over the field, but he’s hands down the most entertaining coach in the sport.

If there was one guy I’d like to shadow for a week from a pure comedy standpoint, it’d be Mike Leach.

Mike Leach takes the stage 😂 pic.twitter.com/4T8PChG4GW — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 21, 2021

Never change, Leach. Never change!