Mississippi Man Claims To Have Come Face-To-Face With A Bigfoot

A man in Mississippi claims he came face-to-face with a Bigfoot.

In a news report from WJTV, a man by the name of Robert Cloy claimed he saw a Bigfoot while out in the wild, and the interview is gold.

“When he realized I saw him, he screamed at me again, and that really scared me,” Cloy told WJTV during the incredible interview.

Watch the bizarre and hilarious interview below.

I have to be honest with you all, I’m not buying the story at all. I’m not buying a single line of it. I’m supposed to believe a guy who looks like Robert Cloy is walking around marshes in Mississippi and he’s not packing heat?

Give me a break. I know a guy who carries a heavy revolver when I see one, and Robert Cloy is straight out of central casting.

I’m confident that if he saw a Bigfoot, bullets would have started flying.

Secondly, I love the reporter hyping up the noise in the woods when it’s clearly a chainsaw. It’s not even up for debate.

That’s the distinct sound of a chainsaw! How could he have heard that and thought it was anything else?

As I’ve said for a long time, until one of these creatures is dead on the ground, it’s all nonsense and nothing more.