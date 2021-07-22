Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognizable On The Set Of Her New Series

Nicole Kidman got everyone’s attention when she posted a picture from the set of her next movie and looked completely unrecognizable.

The 54-year-old actress shared the shot Wednesday on Instagram as she posed rocking a very short pixie hair cut instead of her usual long locks. (RELATED: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Slammed After Avoiding Hotel Quarantine In Australia To Live In Mansion)

In the snap she was wearing a large navy blue sweater and standing outside of trailers. She captioned her post with very little information and just wrote, “On set #Roar #FemaleFilmmakers.” (RELATED: Huh?! Nicole Kidman To Play Gretchen Carlson In Roger Ailes Flick)

The “Big Little Lies” star’s new look is most likely temporary for her new Apple TV+ series called “Roar,” in which she stars and executive produces, the “Today” show reported.

Apple has called the series “darkly comic feminist fables,” the outlet noted.

Kidman previously made headlines when pictures surfaced from the set of the Lucille Ball biopic called “Being the Ricardos,” in which she takes on the role of the famed actress/comedian.

Speaking earlier this year about the role, the “Eyes Wide Shut” star said she was excited to “give it a go” and revealed she’s been watching old “I Love Lucy” episodes to get ready for the part.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'” Kidman told Variety. “With Aaron’s [Sorkin’s] words and his direction and Javier [Bardem]… that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”