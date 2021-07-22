Porn Site Stripchat Offers Olympians Free Content If They Win A Gold Medal

Porn site Stripchat wants to make sure Olympians in Tokyo have plenty of entertainment at their fingertips.

The popular porn company released a statement Thursday announcing that gold medal winners will be given free shows!

"If you prove that you're number one in the world at your sport, one of our sexy cam models will honor your special skills by showing you some special skills of their own," Stripchat said in part in a statement released Thursday.

I don't know if any Olympians need any extra motivation to win a gold medal, but this should certainly help if they do!

Right now, the games in Tokyo are on the verge of becoming a complete disaster. Fans are banned and all the fun aspects of the Olympics are more or less gone.

Hell, there were even rumors about beds in the Olympic village being built so that people can't have sex.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

Now, Stripchat is doing what it can to make sure things stay as wild as always at the games. For those of you who don’t know, the amount of sex that goes down at the Olympic village during a normal year is nothing short of shocking.

A Shocking Number Of Condoms Are Being Handed Out At The Olympics, But The Reason Why Doesn’t Add Up https://t.co/OdXcATNCVn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2021

Finally, it’s always incredible how well the porn industry is when it comes to marketing. Whether you hate porn or just don’t care, you can’t deny that they know how to generate headlines and move the needle.

We’ll have to wait and see if anyone takes Stripchat up on the offer!