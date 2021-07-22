REPORT: NFL Linebacker Mychal Kendricks Sentenced To One Day In Jail For Insider Trading

NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks reportedly got off easy for insider trading.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Eagles linebacker was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation and 300 hours of community service after pleading guilty to insider trading in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how he’ll only have to serve one day in jail, Kendricks won’t have any issues getting a job if a team is interested.

Free-agent LB Mychal Kendricks was sentenced today to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service for his 2018 guilty plea on insider-trading charges. Kendricks is now free to resume his NFL career immediately and he wants to continue playing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2021

Kendricks took information from insider trading that helped make north of $1 million, and he was facing a long time in prison after pleading guilty.

In fact, he was facing up to 25 years behind bars! That’s a ton of time!

However, he got off incredibly light. He’ll serve one day behind bars, serve a few years of probation and do some community service.

Seeing as how much time the judge could have handed down to Kendricks, he got off insanely easy.

Browns now have released LB Mychal Kendricks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2018

Now, he’ll have to do his best to find a new job in the NFL. With his legal problems behind him, he should have an okay shot at playing again.