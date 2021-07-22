The Season One Premiere Of ‘Yellowstone’ Is One Of The Greatest Episodes Of TV Ever Made

The season one premiere of “Yellowstone” is without a doubt one of the greatest episodes of TV ever made.

Wednesday night, I found myself doing some work as I was eating dinner and I decided to throw on the first episode of the hit Paramount Network series with Kevin Costner. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

It was my first time watching it since I re-watched all of “Yellowstone” during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s hard to put into words just how great “Daybreak” is as an episode of TV.

Despite it being an episode of TV, our introduction to the Duttons felt a lot more like an entire movie. Did we have any idea what we were in for in the years that followed?

No, and that’s another sign of just how great Taylor Sheridan is as a writer.

I was literally sitting on my couch locked in like it was 2018 and I was seeing the premiere for the first time, despite the fact I’ve probably seen it a dozen times before.

That’s a sign that an episode of TV is amazing.

The climax of the episode was Kayce literally killing his brother-in-law after the death of Lee. This was in the first episode of the series!

Sheridan cranked it up to 100 right from the start, and I think it’s safe to say the episodes that have followed through three seasons kept that same energy.

Now, we sit and wait for season four to start. I honestly can’t wait, it’s going to be absolutely electric to be riding with the Duttons again!