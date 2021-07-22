Stay Aware Of Your Surroundings With These Wireless, Over-The-Ear Headphones

A good pair of headphones is something to appreciate. But when you’re out for a run or walking down a busy street, sometimes the sound can be too good. You can be so lost in your music or podcast that you’re unaware of your surroundings and unable to hear traffic or other potential hazards.

That’s not the case with the Exobone Bone Conduction Headphones, a quality pair that gives you the sound you need but keeps you present in your surroundings.

These headphones are built with two speakers that play your music or dialogue directly toward your ear canal instead of directly into your ears. The open-ear design hangs over the top of your ear and allows you to completely enjoy the music without blocking your hearing from your surroundings.

The design also prevents them from falling out of your ears, a common problem with most headphones that fit directly into your ears. Instead, you’ll enjoy a comfortable, lightweight fit around your head without the discomfort of earbuds.

These headphones are also equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to go wireless with any Bluetooth-enabled device. There will be no cords tying your headphones to your phone, giving you the freedom to move freely whether you’re walking, running, or working out. Critics have found these headphones to be the real deal. The Wired Runner credits its superior sound quality and lightweight design and prefers the quality over other similar headphones. The Gadgeteer also compliments the sound and its potential to preserve your hearing since the volume isn’t being piped directly into your ear canal.

The Exobone Bone Conduction Headphones are made from plastic and rubber and feature a grey matte finish. They also feature a foldable, slim design. And for a limited time, they feature a slim price. Normally listed at $157, you can have a pair now for just $76.99, a savings of more than 50 percent.

Prices subject to change.