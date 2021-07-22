Victims Of Surfside Condo Collapse To Receive $150 Million Initial Compensation, Judge Says

Families of victims and victims involved in the partial collapse of a 12-story building in Florida are scheduled to receive an initial compensation of $150 million, a local judge reportedly announced on Wednesday.

“The court’s concern has always been the victims here,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman stated during a hearing, The Associated Press reported. Hanzman also said those set to receive compensation would not just be the condo owners but visitors and renters, The Washington Post reported. The June 24 collapse killed at least 97 people, according to reports.

Florida judge says condo collapse victims will get $150M initial compensation https://t.co/BCdEmiVBbt pic.twitter.com/9GNcPPPZ1l — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2021

This $150 million sum doesn’t include payouts from any other lawsuits, the judge told AP. It reportedly includes insurance for the Champlain Towers South Building and expected profits from the sale of the property on which the building was placed.

The other lawsuits are being consolidated into a single collective suit that could cover all family members and victims if they wish, according to the AP. (RELATED: Authorities Explode Remaining Parts Of Surfside Condo Building, Expanding Rescue Effort)

“I have no doubt, no stone will be left unturned,” Hanzman told the AP.

Identification of bodies, once discovered, has mostly been accomplished using DNA analysis. Miami-Dade officials announced Wednesday evening that there may be just one victim yet to be identified, the AP reported.