‘It’s Bad’: Chilling 911 Audio Released In Murdaugh Double Murder

Newly released 911 audio reveals a sobbing Alex Murdaugh breathlessly telling police his wife and son had been shot and killed.

The call was placed shortly after 10:00 p.m. on June 7 after Murdaugh found the bodies of his 52-year-old wife Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh.

Murdaugh, a high-profile attorney in South Carolina, told dispatchers he had just arrived home when he found his wife and son shot in the kennel.

“I need the police an-an ambulance immediately,” audibly emotional Murdaugh pleads in the audio, which was released under a Freedom of Information Act request filed by fitsnews.com with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“Please hurry,” Murdaugh can be heard saying. “I’ve been up to it now — it’s bad.”

Murdaugh explains to dispatch neither his wife nor his son is breathing. “Nobody’s breathing,” Murdaugh cries, before telling the dispatcher nobody was supposed to be at his home but that nothing seemed out of place.

“I don’t want you to touch them at all, okay – I don’t know if you’ve already touched them but I don’t want you to touch them just in case they can get any kind of evidence, okay,” the dispatcher instructs Murdaugh.

“I already touched them trying to get a – um – trying to see if they were breathing,” Murdaugh answered. (RELATED: Twins Shot Dead In Brutal Murder Broadcasted Live On Instagram)

A few days after Maggie and Paul’s death, Murdaugh’s father, 81-year-old Randolph Murdaugh III, died from natural causes, Fox News reported.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the killings, nor have they released information about possible suspects or motives. State police, however, have reopened a case involving the 2015 death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith after police learned unknown information, according to The New York Times (NYT). Smith was found dead about 10 miles away from the Murdaugh home and his death was ruled a hit and run. His family and investigators, however, have questioned the cause of death determination, believing something sinister happened, according to Fox News.

Paul was out on bail at the time of his death after he was charged with drunkenly crashing a boat in 2019 resulting in the death of a 19-year-old passenger, according to the NYT.