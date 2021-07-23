The Big Ten Names Barry Alvarez Special Advisor For Football

Barry Alvarez has taken a special role with the Big Ten.

B1G commissioner Kevin Warren announced Thursday that the former Wisconsin Badgers football coach and athletic director has been named a special advisor for football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After three decades of excellence, tomorrow will be the final day in office for Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin What a ride it’s been… pic.twitter.com/sptIGS6t6Z — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 29, 2021

Warren said the following when explaining the decision:

Barry has been blessed with an illustrious career in college athletics and his impact on college football and the Big Ten Conference has been significant. He understands the history and traditions of the Big Ten. I trust Barry and we look forward to working with him on relevant football-related issues and building upon the strong relationships we have with the College Football Playoff, our broadcast and bowl partners, as well as our member institutions and student-athletes.

This is a great move by the Big Ten. Alvarez is one of the most successful coaches and figures in the history of college athletics.

He was a dominant coach and an even better athletic director. He turned the Badgers into an absolute powerhouse.

With Barry Alvarez retiring, it’s hard to overstate how important he has been to Wisconsin. He made the Badgers relevant. 10+ win football seasons before his arrival: 0

After his arrival: 14 20+ win basketball seasons before his arrival: 1

After his arrival: 19 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2021

The Big Ten needs powerful figures in important roles, especially when we’re talking about football. Nobody might be more qualified to help the B1G than Alvarez.

He’s officially retired, which means he should have plenty of free time on his hands.

When you say Barry, you’ve said Wisconsin, and you’ve said it all. Thanks, Coach. pic.twitter.com/G6SRs7ghuZ — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 6, 2021

Let Barry get to work doing everything he can to make the B1G as great as possible. I have no doubt he can help elevate us to the next level.