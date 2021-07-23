‘Why’s That So F*cking Hard’: Chelsea Handler Says ‘White Men’ Need To Stop Complaining About ‘Cancel Culture’

Chelsea Handler said “white men” need to stop complaining about “cancel culture,” asking what’s so “fucking hard” about apologizing.

“I think that when people make an apology, and it’s sincere, that that should count for something,” the 46-year-old comedian shared during her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. The comments were noted by Mediaite in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Choose National ‘Coming Out’ Day To Imply That Lindsey Graham Is ‘Closeted’)

“And the people that aren’t apologizing need to understand why they need to apologize, and actually address the issue head-on instead of trying to get back in under the door,” she added. “All you have to do is say you’re sorry and mean it. Why’s that so fucking hard?” (RELATED: Katt Williams Shuts Down Idea Of ‘Cancel Culture,’ Says Comedians Worried About It Should Find New Gig)

You can hear the whole interview here. It starts at the 19:02-minute mark.

Today’s the day: @callherdaddy is now officially, exclusively, on Spotify. Join host @alexandracooper and the first guest of the new era @chelseahandler for blatant honesty (and maybe a few laughs). https://t.co/Q0tHKjCfIG pic.twitter.com/3vwcxjQHz8 — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) July 21, 2021

The former host of “Chelsea Lately” explained that it’s a “learning curve” for everybody but called out “white men” especially. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Says Graham Is ‘Being Blackmailed By Russia’)

“Why’s the party over?'” she continued. “Why’s the fucking party over? We can’t rape you guys anymore? You’re gonna tell on us?”(RELATED: ‘I Don’t Care What You Think Of Me’: Kelly Osbourne Criticizes Cancel Culture)

“If you’re a man talking to a woman about sexism, or if you’re a white person talking to a person of color about racism, the only responses are ‘Thank you,'” Handler continued. “‘Thank you for telling me, thank you for spending your time explaining this me and I’m sorry that I didn’t know better.'”