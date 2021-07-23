Clemson Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei Says His Favorite NFL Team Is Any Team In A State Without State Income Tax

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei gave an all-time answer when talking about his favorite NFL team.

Uiagalelei is the new face of Clemson football after Trevor Lawrence left for the NFL, and there’s a very high chance he’s a top pick in the NFL draft.

Where does Uiagalelei want to land? Well, according to Grace Raynor, he told the media Thursday, “The team I want to go to is whatever team doesn’t have state taxes.”

What an absolutely based and awesome statement. He’s not even out here trying to pretend that he gives a damn about his childhood team or anything like that.

He wants to get paid, and he wants the government to keep its sticky and greedy little fingers off of his cash.

The best way to do that is to end up in a state without state income taxes. Most athletes probably feel this way about money, but they just don’t openly say it.

Clearly, Uiagalelei wants people to know he’s all about the money, and I respect the hell out of it. Similar to him, I’m also all about the cash.

Real recognizes real.

Uiagalelei just shot to the top of my draft board. You can’t put a price on his honesty and authenticity. Get this man paid!