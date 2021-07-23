The Cleveland Indians Change Their Name To The Guardians

The Cleveland Indians will soon be the Cleveland Guardians.

The organization released a video Friday morning announcing that they're officially changing the team's name to the Guardians.

The change will become official at the end of this season. You can check out the announcement video, which is narrated by Tom Hanks, below.

The Indians announced in 2020 that the team would change their name, and it’s now a done deal. Will fans like being called the Guardians?

That remains to be seen, but the decision has been made.

Overall, I think changing names is pretty stupid. It’s really stupid when you take into account that Native Americans don’t really care.

A 2015 survey revealed that roughly 90% of Native Americans weren’t offended by the Washington Redskins being a team in the NFL.

Of course, Redskins was dropped and the team is now just the Washington Football Team. The Indians have followed suit and will be the Guardians starting next season.

Is Guardians a great name? Not really. It’s pretty generic, but it is what it is at this point. It’s not changing. Let us know in the comments what you think of the name change.