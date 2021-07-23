Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson Arrested At Voting Rights Protest

Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson was arrested Thursday at a voting rights protest, according to Fox News.

“I was arrested today protesting against Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble,” Johnson said in a tweet.

.@BlackCaucus I was arrested today protesting against Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/JjN51mRpaC — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 22, 2021

The congressman gave a speech at the rally along with other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Fox News reported.

The protestors marched to the Senate office building where they chanted, “This is what democracy looks like,” Fox News reported.

Capitol police arrested 10 people for “unlawfully demonstrating outside of the Hart Senate Office Building.” They were charged with “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding,” according to Fox News.

Johnson was protesting “in response to voter suppression bills and laws throughout the county, including Georgia, that target students, the elderly, and people of color,” his office told Fox News. (RELATED: Arrested Congresswoman Complains About ‘Disparities Of Treatment’ Between Her And Capitol Rioters)

Another member of congress, Ohio Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty, was also arrested this month for protesting in a restricted area at the U.S. Capitol. Beatty and fellow protestors were calling for the Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and to “end the filibuster.”