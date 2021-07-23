Editorial

Guy Gets Brutally Destroyed During A Fight In Viral Video

Fight Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/OldRowOfficial/status/1418318380499623937)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
One guy got absolutely decimated in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, a group of guys were involved in an altercation, and one dude got lit up right at the start of the situation.

You can watch the insane fight unfold below.

Obviously, we don't know what started this situation, but we do know that all hell clearly broke loose. That's obvious to anyone with eyes.

That dude who got body slammed is going to be feeling that for days. He's going to have some aches and pains.

I will never understand why people get into massive brawls like this one. It makes no sense to me. Literally not one part of fighting makes sense to me.

Short of needing to fight to stay alive or protect someone else, there’s never a reason to do it once you’re a teenager.

Makes No Sense GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Having said that, the internet lives for this kind of content. People crave fight videos. All you degenerates out there can’t get enough of them, and I know that for a fact!

Still, it might be best to walk away next time. We don’t need a video of someone getting CTE in real time. It’s just not worth it.