Greg Sankey Doesn’t Directly Address Rumors About Texas And Oklahoma, Says College Football Is Quickly Changing

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey won’t directly address rumors about Texas and Oklahoma.

Everyone in the world of college football is talking about reports that the Sooners and Longhorns intend on leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Sankey won’t directly address whether or not that’s true, but he did acknowledge that change appears to be inevitable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The pace of change is at the highest level in the history of college sports, and we’re all going to be adaptable. That’s our reality,” Sankey told Billy Liucci of TexAgs during a recent interview.

Let’s read between the lines of Sankey’s comments. He’s making it clear that he doesn’t intend on wading into the reports about Oklahoma and Texas, but at the same time acknowledged that the landscape of college football is quickly changing.

It seems pretty obvious that he’s acknowledging the fact that Oklahoma and Texas might come to the SEC without having to directly say it.

Imagine telling someone three years ago that the Sooners and Longhorns were going to bolt from the Big 12 for the SEC.

I’m not sure anyone would have believed you, but here we are. It appears to be a very real possibility.

