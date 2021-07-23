Editorial

Jill Biden Turns Heads In Black And White Polka Dot Dress For Opening Ceremony At Tokyo Olympics

(Photo by KOJI SASAHARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Jill Biden definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a polka dot dress Friday during the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The first lady looked striking in the short sleeve white and black spotted dress that went down to her knees as she arrived at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo for the kick off of the summer games. (RELATED: Jill Biden Graces August Cover Of Vogue, Says Joe’s ‘Just A Calmer President’)

She completed the look with loose hair, a string of pearls and black high heels. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

In several pictures, we see FLOTUS waving to the crowd and members of the U.S. delegation.

On Thursday, the first lady shined when she showed up in a black floral dress during a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga.

She completed the look with loose hair and taupe flats.

