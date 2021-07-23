Watch Every July 19-22 Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

Another week of “The David Hookstead Show” is in the books, and that means it’s time to recap some episodes!

This week, we went over porn star Brandi Love being thrown out of a TPUSA event, Bill Maher ripping Americans for becoming “too sensitive,” Dana White unloading on people who don’t want to get back to normal and much more.

Check out all the episodes below!

July 19: Brandi Love Reacts To Being Thrown Out Of A TPUSA Event, Jorge Masvidal Destroys Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James Thinks The Rules Don’t Apply To Him, The Bucks Take A 3-2 Lead Over The Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Profound Thoughts On Ego, Richard Sherman Breaks His Silence, Yahoo Sports Predicts The Preseason AP Top 25, ‘Yellowstone’ Season Five Confirmed And ‘Fear Street’ Ends In Great Fashion

July 20: Reaction To Porn Stars Being Conservative, LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ Movie Gets Trash Reviews, Michael Irvin’s Stupid Vaccine Comments, SEC Won’t Reschedule Games Because Of Coronavirus, Wisconsin And Ohio State Expected To Win Their Big Ten Divisions, ‘House Of The Dragon’ Production Halts And Netflix Might Make More ‘Fear Street’ Movies

July 21: The Bucks Win The NBA Championship, Dana White Talks Getting Back To Normal, Aaron Rodgers Turns Down Contract Extension, Deion Sanders’ Pathetic Media Days Behavior, Dabo Swinney Is Against The Playoff Expanding, Bryce Young Already Making Tons Of NIL Money, Nebraska Sends Humiliating Tweet About Iowa

July 22: Bill Maher Rips People For Being Too Politically Correct, U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Gets Destroyed, Eric Clapton Threatens To Cancel Shows, Oklahoma And Texas Might Go To The SEC, Bobby Bowden Is Terminally Ill, Mike Leach Wants A 64-Team Playoff And Dabo Swinney Addresses His Old Comments About Players Earning Money

Thanks for tuning in for another great week of “The David Hookstead Show,” and check back Monday for a new episode!