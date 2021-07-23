NSA Reportedly Admits To Unmasking Tucker Carlson’s Identity

The National Security Agency (NSA) under the Biden administration allegedly unmasked Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s identity, according to a Friday report by The Record.

According to the report, the NSA admitted that Carlson’s name was unmasked after it was mentioned by a third party during intelligence gathering.

The NSA now admits that it “unmasked” Tucker’s identity after an intelligence intercept. Plus: the tyrants at Facebook confirm that they have been censoring this show. pic.twitter.com/AeYbQzNWLI — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 24, 2021

“The NSA has just completed its internal review of the matter,” Fox News host Brit Hume said. “The NSA now admits that it unmasked Tucker’s identity after an intelligence intercept. By law, the identities of American citizens are concealed when they’re caught up during foreign intelligence gathering. They can only be unmasked in extraordinary circumstances.” (RELATED: It Increasingly Looks Like Tucker Carlson’s Private Emails Were Leaked To The Media By The Government)

Fox News called the unmasking of Carlson “entirely unacceptable.”

“For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading,” Fox News said in a statement to The Record.

Carlson initially accused the NSA of spying on him during a June 28 segment of his show, when he said that a source from inside the federal government tipped him off to the spying. Carlson confirmed that the spying was taking place, he said, when the source repeated information about a story Carlson was working on that could have only been gathered from the Fox News host’s private texts and emails.

The NSA denied that Carlson was the target of intelligence-seeking operations. Carlson later claimed that the NSA had leaked contents of his private communications to journalists in order to try and take his show off the air.