Proposal During Minor League Baseball Game Goes Terribly Wrong In Viral Video

One man’s proposal attempt went sideways in embarrassing fashion.

In an Instagram video posted by @wtwmass, a guy popped the question to his girlfriend during a Worcester Red Sox game, and the woman ran away from the situation!

You can watch the awkward horror unfold below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s The Word? (@wtwmass)

At first look, the situation looks like there's a possibility it was staged. However, it was apparently very real.

According to the New York Post, it was very real, and the guy had family members in attendance ready to celebrate.

Vice president of communications for the Worcester Red Sox Bill Wanless also stated, "It was definitely not a stunt in any way by the club — and every indication from those involved was that it was sincere. But we haven't heard anything from the parties involved."

So, with the evidence we have in front of us, the situation definitely appeared to be authentic, which makes it cringeworthy beyond words.

This is why proposals at massive sporting events should be banned. The chances of something going wrong is always a possibility, and things will be much worse if you get turned down in front of thousands of people.

Next time, propose somewhere without thousands of witnesses. Seems like a much better option.