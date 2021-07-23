REPORT: Rapper Fredo Bang Arrested In Florida

Rapper Fredo Bang has reportedly been arrested in Florida.

According to TMZ, the musician was arrested Thursday in Miami on a warrant out of Louisiana and he was booked into Miami-Dade County jail.

TMZ reported that it’s not known at this time what the rapper is wanted for in Louisiana.

TMZ also shared a video of the house Bang was reportedly staying at being raided by multiple cops Wednesday.

Obviously, with such few details floating around, it’s hard to know exactly what’s going on. TMZ did report that fellow Top Boy Gorilla crew member Lit Yoshi was also recently arrested in Miami on an attempted murder warrant out of St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

However, TMZ didn’t report whether or not any of this was connected to that situation.

As always, Fredo Bang has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. However, I think it’s very fair to say that it sounds like the authorities in Florida and Louisiana aren’t playing around.

Keep checking back for the latest details on the rapper’s arrest as they come out.