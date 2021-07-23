REPORT: Texas And Oklahoma To The SEC Is ‘Almost Done,’ Texas A&M Has Been Kept In The Dark

It sounds like Texas and Oklahoma going to the SEC might be a lot closer to a done deal than people realize.

According to Austin American-Statesman's writer Kirk Bohls, the two programs moving to the SEC is "almost done."

He also reported that Texas A&M’s leadership has been left out of discussions, which have reportedly been going on for months.

Prominent Big 12 source tells the American-Statesman the Texas-OU move to the SEC is almost done. “They’ve been working on this for a minimum of 6 months, and the A&M leadership was left out of discussions and wasn’t told about it.” Move could become official in a week. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) July 23, 2021

It really does seem like this situation is much further along than anyone realized. News broke about the potential move just a couple days ago, and we’re now finding out discussions have reportedly been happening for months.

Not only have discussions been happening, but the Aggies have been kept in the dark. Why would that happen?

It’s pretty simple. Texas A&M doesn’t want Texas in the SEC, and would probably do anything to sabotage the move.

You can’t sabotage the move if you only find out at the 11th hour!

Ross Bjork says he was unaware of Texas/OU interest in joining the SEC. SEC ADs have not discussed the issue, he says. It’s clear where the Aggies stand. “There’s a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12 – to be stand alone & have our own identity. That’s our feeling,” he says. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 21, 2021

This sounds like it’s pretty much a done deal at this point, and we’re soon going to be staring at a different landscape in college football. What a wild sport.