REPORT: Texas And Oklahoma To The SEC Is ‘Almost Done,’ Texas A&M Has Been Kept In The Dark

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) reacts with tight end Mikey Henderson (3) after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Texas and Oklahoma going to the SEC might be a lot closer to a done deal than people realize.

According to Austin American-Statesman’s writer Kirk Bohls, the two programs moving to the SEC is “almost done.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also reported that Texas A&M’s leadership has been left out of discussions, which have reportedly been going on for months.

It really does seem like this situation is much further along than anyone realized. News broke about the potential move just a couple days ago, and we’re now finding out discussions have reportedly been happening for months.

Not only have discussions been happening, but the Aggies have been kept in the dark. Why would that happen?

It’s pretty simple. Texas A&M doesn’t want Texas in the SEC, and would probably do anything to sabotage the move.

You can’t sabotage the move if you only find out at the 11th hour!

This sounds like it’s pretty much a done deal at this point, and we’re soon going to be staring at a different landscape in college football. What a wild sport.