REPORT: Vikings Coach Rick Dennison Leaves The Team After Refusing To Get The Coronavirus Vaccine

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly cut ties with assistant coach Rick Dennison.

According to ESPN, Dennison has left the team after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine is mandatory for all coaches, front office executives and scouts, according to the same report.

It’s believed that Dennison is the first person in the NFL to lose his job for refusing to get the vaccine.

This is a wild situation, and I definitely didn’t expect this to happen. There’s been a ton of chatter about what might happen if someone doesn’t get vaccinated in the NFL, and we now know what will happen if a coach doesn’t.

They’ll promptly be shown the door, and that’ll be the end of that.

As for players, the league can’t mandate vaccines for them, but there will be harsh penalties for teams with an outbreak among unvaccinated players.

If a game is canceled because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team will forfeit and might be on the hook financially.

Clearly, the NFL intends on making this situation as tough as possible to incentivize getting the vaccine.

We’ll see how many more coaches also lose their jobs. Something tells me that we’re not done just yet.