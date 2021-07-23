Media

‘We Are Done Here’: Reporter Is A Total Pro When Bystander Calls Her ‘Sexy As F**k,’ Hurls Racial Slurs

Screenshot/Twitter: @BriReports

Reporter Brianna Hamblin held her own as a bystander verbally accosted her, hurling racist and sexist comments while she was on camera.

Hamblin, on location in a residential neighborhood, was preparing for a live shot on Spectrum News Rochester when two men passed by, each stopping to speak to her. She shared the clip to Twitter on Friday. (RELATED: CNN Reporter’s Live Shot At Supreme Court Crashed By Hecklers Shouting ‘Fake News’)

WATCH (language warning): 

The first man to pass by made it clear that he did not want to be on camera, but his attitude changed when Hamblin told him they were not yet live. “You look nice,” he said before walking away.

“You’re beautiful as hell,” the second man said as he approached Hamblin.

“Thank you,” she replied.

“I better not be on the motherf**king camera,” the man said then, and he asked what story she was there to report on.

“Go find a TV and watch Spectrum News, you can find out,” Hamblin said, at which point his comments quickly got more aggressive and offensive.

“See, that’s why I can’t be left alone with a black woman, or a mulatto chick. Because I can’t stand these fucking white girls,” he said.

Hamblin ignored him and spoke directly to her camera: “We are done here. Have a great rest of your day.”

The man kept talking to her as he turned to leave, saying, “You are sexy as f**k.”

“Oh, my God,” was Hamblin’s only response as he left.

Hamblin then shared the video of the encounter on Twitter, adding some context and additional thoughts in a series of tweets.

Spectrum News provided the Daily Caller with a statement on the incident:

“We are glad that Brianna wasn’t alone in the face of such adversity and we’ve never been more proud of her. She handled the situation impeccably, remaining calm and professional throughout. We want our employees to feel safe and are constantly working towards achieving that goal.”