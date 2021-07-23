The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Unveil Incredible Super Bowl Rings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unveiled the team’s incredible Super Bowl Rings.

The Buccaneers dropped their Super Bowl rings for fans to see Thursday night, and they’re absolutely majestic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In terms of championship rings, they don’t get much better than these.

“This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.” –@TomBrady pic.twitter.com/pvsaDET8w1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021

Life sure is good when you get to walk around with bling like this on your finger. That’s just a fact. You roll up anywhere with a ring like that, and you know business is booming.

Adam Schefter reported that each ring includes 319 diamonds to represent the 31-9 final score against the Chiefs.

An up-close look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new Super-Bowl rings, presented to the organization Thursday night. There are 319 total diamonds across the top to represent the 31-9 final Super Bowl score. 📹 @buccaneers pic.twitter.com/ID5jgy6CvR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2021

Also, I don’t think people realize just how big these rings are. I had someone hand me their World Series ring a little more than a year ago, and it was almost a hassle to wear.

We’re talking about ice so large that you damn sure couldn’t put your hand in your pocket while wearing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Enjoy the rings! They sure look great!