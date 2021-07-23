Editorial

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Unveil Incredible Super Bowl Rings

Buccaneers Super Bowl Rings (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1418389449407451137)

Buccaneers Super Bowl Rings (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1418389449407451137)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unveiled the team’s incredible Super Bowl Rings.

The Buccaneers dropped their Super Bowl rings for fans to see Thursday night, and they’re absolutely majestic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In terms of championship rings, they don’t get much better than these.

Life sure is good when you get to walk around with bling like this on your finger. That’s just a fact. You roll up anywhere with a ring like that, and you know business is booming.

Adam Schefter reported that each ring includes 319 diamonds to represent the 31-9 final score against the Chiefs.

Also, I don’t think people realize just how big these rings are. I had someone hand me their World Series ring a little more than a year ago, and it was almost a hassle to wear.

We’re talking about ice so large that you damn sure couldn’t put your hand in your pocket while wearing it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Enjoy the rings! They sure look great!