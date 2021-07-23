‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premieres Friday On Apple TV+

Season two of “Ted Lasso” has started on Apple TV+.

The first episode of season two of the hit show with Jason Sudeikis dropped Friday, and I couldn’t be more excited. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Everyone knows I’m a huge “Ted Lasso” fan. The show follows an American football coach making the jump to soccer in England.

The first season of the outstanding show from Apple was one of the best seasons of TV that I have ever seen.

It was wholesome, hilarious, heartwarming and one of the most surprising shows in recent memory. It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I say that as a huge compliment.

Now, Apple has released the start of season two, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what we get. I couldn’t be more pumped to see Sudeikis back as the iconic coach.

I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)? ‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) April 20, 2021

I have no idea what we’re going to get in season two, but I’m sure that it’s going to be outstanding. If it’s even 20% as great as season one, it’s still going to be electric.

Enjoy it today on Apple TV+, and make sure to check back for my review once I get a chance to watch!