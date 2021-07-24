Anti-Vaccine Passport Protests Explode Across France

Large crowds gathered in France to protest the country’s new “COVID pass” mandate.

Protests began in mid-July after President Emmanuel Macron announced new coronavirus restrictions, including requiring health care workers to get vaccinated, Reuters reported. Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed Wednesday that “COVID passes” would be required for any activities involving more than 50 people, as well as entry to restaurants and bars, according to CBS News.

The certificate, which comes in digital or paper versions, must either confirm that an individual has been fully vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID. It also can apply to people who have recovered from COVID and have antibodies. (RELATED: Protesters Face Backlash For Comparing French Vaccine Passports To Holocaust, Apartheid)

A COVID pass is also required for entry into museums, movie theaters, swimming pools, festivals, shopping malls, theme parks and concerts. Individuals will have to start presenting passes beginning in August.

Videos on social media showed massive crowds that gathered for an anti-vaccine passport protest on Saturday.

The protest in Paris, France against the Macron government domestic vaccine pass is massive. pic.twitter.com/K20R1GMRCN — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) July 24, 2021

Other videos posted by French journalist Clément Lanot showed demonstrators forcing a roadblock and clashing with police.

Tear gas filled the air as the conflict continued.

PARIS – La BRAVM attaquée par plusieurs manifestants. Une moto au sol. Gaz lacrymogène et projectiles. Tensions en cours. #PasseSanitaire #manifs24juillet pic.twitter.com/wYdWv3GiUG — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 24, 2021

Some of the demonstrations ended Saturday afternoon, but the area remained under high security, according to Lanot.