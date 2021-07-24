‘Let Them Holler’: Joe Biden Laughs Off Hecklers At Virginia Rally

President Joe Biden laughed off hecklers at a campaign rally for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Saturday, saying no one listens to them outside of a Trump rally.

Biden’s stop in Virginia was his first attempt to boost a Democratic candidate since gaining office. McAuliffe is running to replace Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who has reached his term limit. McAulliffe is a former governor of the state himself and is the favored candidate over Trump-friendly Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump begain heckling Biden with inaudible chants barely two minutes into Biden’s speech, and the president chose to respond.

“That’s ok, that’s alright. No, no, no, no, let them talk,” Biden laughed as rally goers shouted down the hecklers. “That’s ok. Look, this is not a Trump rally, let them holler. No one’s paying attention to them.”

Biden went on to praise Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, singling out Northam for praise. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Calls For VA Gov. Northam To Resign Over Racist Photo)

“I know Governor Northam is gonna work like hell to finish the job,” Biden said of the pandemic. “Thank you, Gov.”

Biden called for Northam to resign only two years ago, however, amid a scandal over Northam’s college yearbook page which showed him wearing either a Ku Klux Klan outfit or blackface.

“There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately,” Biden wrote at the time. “Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now.”