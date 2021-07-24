Paige VanZant Loses To Rachael Ostovich In A BKFC Fight

Rachael Ostovich beat Paige VanZant during their Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout Friday night.

The two former UFC fighters stepped into the octagon, and VanZant wasn’t able to walk out with a victory. She’s now 0-2 in BKFC fights. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did VanZant lose, but she then walked away when Ostovich was announced the winner as if she was being a sore loser.

Rachael Ostovich gets the nod and Paige VanZant reacts to a hard fought main event. #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/Bujum3zlFT — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) July 24, 2021

Are we all ready for the days of Paige VanZant being hyped up as a star fighter to be over? Are we all ready for that to be done?

She ‘s 1-5 in her last six fights between the UFC and BKFC. I mean, what are we doing here, folks? She’s clearly going to make a ton of money off Instagram and endorsements, but fighting just isn’t her thing anymore.

I’m not sure how anyone could argue otherwise.

Cash your checks from Instagram and have a fun life. Fighting just isn’t getting the job done for VanZant.