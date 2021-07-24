REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Might Retire In The Coming Days

Oddsmakers expect Aaron Rodgers to retire in the coming days.

According to ProFootballTalk, PointsBet has removed the over/under for wins for the Packers this season amid speculation Rodgers will hang up his cleats in the coming days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sports Illustrated also reported that multiple other sports books have pulled down odds because they view Rodgers retiring as a very real possibility.

The folks at @PointsBetUSA tell PFT that the Packers’ over-under win total wager was removed from board midday Friday due to speculation that Aaron Rodgers will retire next week. https://t.co/rxuBufDR8R — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 24, 2021

If Rodgers retires this upcoming week, you can expect all hell to break loose in the NFL. I don’t even know what to compare it to.

He’s still playing arguably the best football of his life, but hates being on the Packers. Would he really hang it up?

I’d like to think the answer is no, but clearly, all options are on the table.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football. Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

If Rodgers does decide to call it quits on his NFL career, then all eyes will immediately turn to Jordan Love as the new face of the franchise.

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we really have no idea how good he would or wouldn’t be.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. I have a feeling things are going to only get wilder before they calm down.