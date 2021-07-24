Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Might Retire In The Coming Days

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field at halftime of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Oddsmakers expect Aaron Rodgers to retire in the coming days.

According to ProFootballTalk, PointsBet has removed the over/under for wins for the Packers this season amid speculation Rodgers will hang up his cleats in the coming days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sports Illustrated also reported that multiple other sports books have pulled down odds because they view Rodgers retiring as a very real possibility.

If Rodgers retires this upcoming week, you can expect all hell to break loose in the NFL. I don’t even know what to compare it to.

He’s still playing arguably the best football of his life, but hates being on the Packers. Would he really hang it up?

I’d like to think the answer is no, but clearly, all options are on the table.

If Rodgers does decide to call it quits on his NFL career, then all eyes will immediately turn to Jordan Love as the new face of the franchise.

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we really have no idea how good he would or wouldn’t be.

 

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. I have a feeling things are going to only get wilder before they calm down.