REPORT: The SEC Is Targeting Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan And Florida State For Expansion

ACC Championship - Clemson v Pittsburgh

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The SEC is reportedly targeting multiple historic powerhouses for expansion.

According to Barstool Sports’ Jack McGuire, the SEC has been in contact with Ohio State, Clemson, Florida State and Michigan amid massive expansion talks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The conference is already on the verge of adding Texas and Oklahoma. However, it sounds like the SEC wants to control as much territory as possible.

Now, do I think any of these four teams will leave for the SEC? I find it incredibly unlikely, but that doesn’t mean talks aren’t underway.

Jack McGuire has been right enough times in the past for me to believe that he’s credible. I have no idea how serious these talks might be, but if he says they’ve happened, then I’m ready to roll with it.

If the SEC does try to steal these four teams, you’re going to see a civil war break out in the world of college football unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

It’s going to get very ugly and it’s going to get ugly fast.

 

I honestly have no idea what to expect, but I think it’s very safe to say we’re in uncharted territory. What an incredible sport!