REPORT: Unvaccinated NFL Players Will Be Fined For Violating Protocols

Unvaccinated NFL players face a hefty fine if they violate the league’s coronavirus protocols.

According to ProFootballTalk, unvaccinated players will be fined $14,650 for violating the NFL’s coronavirus rules. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL to fine unvaccinated players $14,650 for COVID-19 protocol violations. https://t.co/j79mSr9I8Z — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 24, 2021

NFL players who aren’t vaccinated face incredibly strict rules for the 2021 season, and as you can all imagine, some players aren’t happy at all.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

This situation is rapidly getting out of control. I’m all for getting vaccinated, but I refuse to believe this has anything to do with science at this point.

The NFL wants to incentivize players to get vaccinated by any means necessary, and fining them for any violation is just another way to push them to get the shots.

Let’s not forget, the NFL is already willing to fine teams for canceled games. Clearly, the league’s leadership is not letting up any time soon.

Here’s more from today’s memo, which also says the team responsible for a canceled game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Q86a2WcG1K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

We’re in for a wild ride this season, and I can’t wait to see the reaction from players once fines start rolling in. It’s going to be brutal.