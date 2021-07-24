Editorial

REPORT: Unvaccinated NFL Players Will Be Fined For Violating Protocols

Unvaccinated NFL players face a hefty fine if they violate the league’s coronavirus protocols.

According to ProFootballTalk, unvaccinated players will be fined $14,650 for violating the NFL’s coronavirus rules. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL players who aren’t vaccinated face incredibly strict rules for the 2021 season, and as you can all imagine, some players aren’t happy at all.

This situation is rapidly getting out of control. I’m all for getting vaccinated, but I refuse to believe this has anything to do with science at this point.

The NFL wants to incentivize players to get vaccinated by any means necessary, and fining them for any violation is just another way to push them to get the shots.

Let’s not forget, the NFL is already willing to fine teams for canceled games. Clearly, the league’s leadership is not letting up any time soon.

We’re in for a wild ride this season, and I can’t wait to see the reaction from players once fines start rolling in. It’s going to be brutal.