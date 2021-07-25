Sports

Ariarne Titmus Ousts Katie Ledecky In Fierce Battle For Olympic 400M Gold

Australia's Ariarne Titmus (L) and USA's Kathleen Ledecky react after taking gold and silver respectively, in the final of the women's 400m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus, 2o, toppled the reigning Olympic champion — American distance champion Katie Ledecky — in the women’s 400 meter freestyle.

Ledecky has held the world record in the event since 2014 — and has broken her own record twice since then — and although Sunday’s race left that record still standing, Titmus edged the veteran Olympian out in the last 100 meters. (RELATED: Katie Ledecky Takes Another Photo With Michael Phelps — But This Time Something Is Different)

Throughout the race, the two were always within striking distance of each other.

Titmus’ coach reacted as soon as he saw the finish.

In the moments after the race, Ledecky had only kind words for the woman who beat her, telling reporters that they had made each other better.

Ledecky and Titmus will likely face off again in both the 200 meter freestyle and the 800.