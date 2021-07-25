Biden Stumbles Into A Facebook War

This week, Jobob analyzes President Joe Biden’s latest statements regarding vaccine skepticism on Facebook.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced July 15 that the White House will be working with Facebook to root out “disinformation” on the platform, specifically regarding the coronavirus vaccine. (RELATED: Psaki Dodges On White House Revealing Which Facebook Posts It Flags As Misinformation)

