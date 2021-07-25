Editorial

Bryson DeChambeau Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Miss The Olympics

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 20, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

American golf star Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Olympics.

According to SportsCenter, USA Golf announced late Saturday that DeChambeau tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the games in Tokyo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s been replaced by Patrick Reed on the team.

Even though I can’t stand DeChambeau, you never want to see anyone get sick. Hopefully, he doesn’t have any symptoms.

It’s also an unfortunate reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet when it comes to coronavirus. The war isn’t over.

We might be in the final days of the battle against the virus, but we’re clearly not entirely done.

Let’s all hope DeChambeau bounces back as quickly as possible!