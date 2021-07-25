Bryson DeChambeau Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Miss The Olympics

American golf star Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Olympics.

According to SportsCenter, USA Golf announced late Saturday that DeChambeau tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the games in Tokyo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s been replaced by Patrick Reed on the team.

Breaking: Bryson DeChambeau is unable to compete at the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, USA Golf announced. Patrick Reed will take his place in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/LSh3kGspJ7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 25, 2021

Even though I can’t stand DeChambeau, you never want to see anyone get sick. Hopefully, he doesn’t have any symptoms.

USA Golf announces Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 and is replaced at the Olympics by Patrick Reed. pic.twitter.com/QSmfYzlnmR — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 25, 2021

It’s also an unfortunate reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet when it comes to coronavirus. The war isn’t over.

We might be in the final days of the battle against the virus, but we’re clearly not entirely done.

USA Golf announces Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 and is replaced at the Olympics by Patrick Reed. pic.twitter.com/QSmfYzlnmR — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 25, 2021

Let’s all hope DeChambeau bounces back as quickly as possible!